COAS Gen Asim Munir vows to leave no 'space for peace spoilers'

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir shakes hands with a soldier at Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Tirah Valley.— ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Tuesday vowed to leave "no space for peace's spoilers" as he visited the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit to the Khyber District's Tirah Valley, the army chief said that the motherland's defence would be ensured at "all costs".

While interacting with officers and men, Gen Munir said: “No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far.”

As per the military’s media wing, the army chief praised the troops for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

“State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces," the COAS added.

He reiterated that their fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till they achieve enduring peace and stability.

The army chief was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to martyred soldiers.

The COAS was also briefed about operational, training, and other matters of the formation, including efforts to create a secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly-merged districts.

Earlier upon arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat had received the army chief.