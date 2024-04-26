CM Maryam can 'wear' uniform as per Punjab Police Dress Regulations

AjeaPunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is seen wearing the Punjab Police uniform during the passing out parade of female police officers in Lahore on April 26, 2024. — X/@pmln_org

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz showed up at a police passing-out parade event wearing the police uniform, garnering both appreciation and criticism for the move with many also claiming that she was not entitled to don the law enforcement agency's uniform.

However, disregarding the claim, the Punjab Police has issued a statement assuring that the chief minister is, in fact, "entitled" to wear it as per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations.

Dressed in the khaki shirt, bottoms, a hat on her head and a police baton in tow, the chief minister inspected a passing-out parade of lady constables and traffic assistants at the Police Training College, Chung, while wearing a police uniform.

This move by the chief minister not only garnered appreciation but also led to criticism from people.

The CM, first female to lead a provincial government, donned the uniform that fit her like a glove. Carrying the police baton, the chief minister inspected the parade atop a jeep amid inspiring tunes of the police band.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the police wrote: "This has been widely celebrated by the police personnel, who view it as a commendable show of solidarity. The Central Police Office has received hundreds of messages in which police personnel have lauded this step."

The law enforcement department further stated that the female police officers are, in fact, celebrating the event, adding that they have also shared various pictures of CM Maryam sporting the uniform.

Punjab Police also shared a notification issued on January 30, 2024, allowing the provincial governor and chief minister to wear the uniform on formal occasions such as parades, while addressing police darbars, visiting police establishments, or any such occasion as specified, for encouraging police personnel and troops.

Notification issued by Punjab Police on January 30, 2024. — X/@OfficialDPRPP

The department then went on to reveal about its commitment to further improve the law and order situation and to continue the counter-terrorism efforts across the country, as directed by the chief minister in a subsequent meeting held at the Police Training College Chung, Lahore.

Meanwhile, a citizen named Waqar Ali has filed a plea against CM Maryam for wearing the uniform in a Lahore court, insisting that a person cannot wear the uniform of an institution.

The petitioner, therefore, requested the court to register a case against the Punjab chief minister.

The court asked the petitioner to submit the report of the police station's front desk and adjourned the hearing till April 29.

It should be noted that among her many critics, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, also criticised CM Maryam for wearing the police uniform to inspect the passing-out parade.

Terming Maryam donning a police uniform a non-serious act, he said the country was being made a laughing stock through such childish acts.