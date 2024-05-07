'Terrorist bid foiled' as two 'RAW agents' arrested in Karachi

Representational image of a police armoured. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A major terrorist bid was foiled by police and intelligence agencies as they arrested two 'agents' of the Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in a joint operation in Karachi, Korangi Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hasan Sardar said on Monday.

The official said that two hand grenades, a 9mm pistol and ammunition had been seized from the "terrorists" arrested during the targetted operation.

Sardar further said that the nabbed terrorist had been involved in the recce of a target pointed out by foreign elements. He said that the terrorists used to send the images and information gathered during the recce abroad and received millions of rupees from foreign bank accounts for that.

Indian infiltration inside Pakistani territory for intelligence and terrorist purposes is not something known as a number of incidents of extra-territorial activities by RAW and arrest of its agents have been reported in the past.

Earlier this year, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Qazi exposed the “sophisticated and sinister” Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings.

Pakistan has "credible evidence" for Indian agents' link to the killings of two of its citizens on Pakistani soil, Qazi had revealed in January.

These claims were provided further credence by British daily newspaper, The Guardian, through a report that revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government “ordered killings” on Pakistan’s soil.

Quoting intelligence operatives, the report stated that New Delhi has adopted a policy of targeting those it considers hostile to India on foreign soil.

Already strained by historical baggage and border disputes, Islamabad and New Delhi's ties hit new lows after 2016's Kulbushan Yadav spy arrest and the 2019 revocation of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) special status.

The Kashmir move, a blatant violation of international laws, froze diplomacy and choked trade between the two adjoining countries. Pakistan has, for more than four years, conditioned restoring ties with its nuclear neighbour to the restoration of IIOJK’s special status.

India’s notorious spy agency RAW, which is directly controlled by the office of PM Modi, allegedly began to carry out assassinations abroad following the 2019 Pulwama attack.