LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has demanded the accountability of retired judges, including former apex court judge, Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, as well as the politicians involved in damaging the country.



Nawaz on Saturday said that Naqvi — who presided over hearings in multiple cases against the former prime minister — should also face NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiries like PML-N leaders did.

The demand came during the PML-N's central working committee (CWC) meeting in Lahore.

“We demand an accountability for all those who damaged Pakistan. Shouldn’t all things that damaged Pakistan undergo accountability,” he said.

The PML-N supremo began his speech by heaping praise on all the party leaders for remaining steadfast despite political vicitmisation and legal battles during the previous PTI-led government.

“The people present here are the best members of the party who didn’t leave the party,” he said, adding that the PML-N politicians were once again came to power after facing immense difficulties.

Nawaz said that Pakistan would have been a different nation and on a different pedestal if the process of accountability had continued.

The PML-N supremo recalled that he, as the prime minister he had declined the United States’ offer of $5billion to stop the nuclear tests, claiming credit for making Pakistan an atomic power.

Lamenting the past injustices against him, Nawaz once again asked why his government was toppled in the 1990s.

“I was declared a hijacker at night while I was the prime minister,” he said.

'Imran Khan backstabbed me'

Moving on to his next stint in power, the three-time prime minister said that he had visited Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan following 2013 general elections and asked him to work together in the country’s interest.

“He [Khan] first agreed to cooperation and [late] backstabbed me by starting sit-ins in Islamabad later,” he said, adding that the PTI leader could have told him directly that they will launch a campaign against him.

Nawaz then referred to his former political ally, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that the politician had proposed forming a government with PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI had emerged as the single largest party in the 2013 polls.

“Though they didn’t have the majority but I declined the proposal so that they wouldn’t blame us for not giving the single largest party a chance,” the ex-premier added.

He said that he couldn’t understand why did PTI stage the sit-ins.

'Mazahar Naqvi should also undergo NAB inquiries'

Moving on to his ouster and disqualification in cases, the PML-N supremo once again deplored his life-time disqualification “just for not taking salary” from his son.

“Nowhere in the world can the judges remove a president or prime minister.”

“Who will answer for this. I have the right to ask this question and I will keep this right till my death,” he added.

Nawaz went on to say that after his removal as the prime minister, the same judges removed him from the post party head.

He asked Justice (retired) Naqvi — who recently stepped down from his post over allegations of misconduct — to tell the source of his properties.

“Mazahar Naqvi should also face NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiries like we did,” Nawaz asserted.

He then referred to the audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar wherein he said Nawaz Sharif had to be removed and Imran Khan has to be brought.

"I have the audio of former chief justice saved,” he said, while asking that shouldn't a CJP who says such a thing be held accountable.

Nawaz said that not only the politicians but the judges who gave such orders should also be held accountable.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been designated as interim president of PML-N till the election of a new party president, also lauded Nawaz for taking the country on the path of progress and prosperity when he served as the premier.

He said that there was no better choice than Nawaz who could strengthen the party.

PM Shehbaz then pledged to steer the country out of crisis under the leadership of PML-N supremo.