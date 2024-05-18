VIDEO: Latest updates about Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek mob attacks

Updating the countrymen about the latest situation in Kyrgyzstan, ambassador Hasan Zaigham has confirmed that the condition of Pakistani national Shahzaib, who sustained injuries in a mob attack in Bishkek, was out of danger.



In a video message on Saturday, Zaigham said: “Alhamdulillah! His [Shahzaib] condition is out of danger.”

The violence, triggered by an incident on May 13 involving Egyptian students, erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, affecting a large number of foreigners including Pakistani students.

Giving details about the violence, the Pakistani ambassador said: “Some local extremist elements attacked the hostels and private residences of the international students last night.”



He further said that six hostels came under attack by the enraged mobs. Citing the Kyrgyz government, the ambassador said that 14 foreign nationals were injured in the attacks.

“The mission has been told that one Pakistani national, Shahzaib, is currently under treatment at the Kyrgyz National Hospital.”

In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the envoy said that he visited Shahzaib at the hospital and inquired about his health. He maintained that the condition of the Pakistani national was out of danger.

The ambassador further said that the country’s chief executive and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar directed the mission to provide every possible facility to Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz government assured the Pakistani mission that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the protection of lives and properties of foreign nationals, he added.

The ambassador said that the local authorities have launched investigations into the attacks, adding that the police remain alert to protect international citizens. He said that some of the suspects were also taken into custody by the police.

Sharing the envoy’s photo on her X handle, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the ambassador visited the Kyrgyz National Hospital to check the wellbeing of Pakistani national Shahzaib who is under treatment there.

Pakistani ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham meets Shahzaib at the hospital. — X/@Mumtazzb

“A few other Pakistanis who were injured have been discharged from hospital after first aid,” she added.

On the other hand, some Pakistani students, on social media platforms, claimed that foreign students were being subjected to torture by the miscreants. The students were of the view that they felt ensure in the prevailing situation. “Kyrgyz citizens were standing [awaiting] at every traffic signal,” one of the students said.

Worried parents, however, demanded that the government take measures for the immediate and safe evacuation of the Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

Female students trapped in hostels have run out of food and potable water, revealed their parents.