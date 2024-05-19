Bishkek violence: Dar, Muqam set to leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam. — APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: On the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam will depart for Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek today (Sunday) to assist the Pakistani students who came under attack.

The orders were issued after violence, triggered by an incident on May 13 involving Egyptian students, erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, affecting a large number of foreigners including Pakistani students.

The attacks followed by a brawl between the locals and the Egyptian nationals injured at least five Pakistani students. Reports circulated that some students also lost their lives, however, the Pakistan’s embassy in Bishkek refuted them.

A day earlier, at least 30 Pakistani students, who were stranded in Bishkek amid mob attacks, landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a special flight.



"Despite the satisfactory situation, it has been decided to send this delegation to provide necessary support and facilities to Pakistani students," said a press release issued by the Prime Minister's House.

The two ministers will leave for the Kyrgyz capital today on a special flight.

During his visit, Dar will hold meetings with high-level Kyrgyzstan officials and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured students.

The deputy prime minister will also review the arrangements for the safe return of Pakistani students to their homeland, added the statement.

PM assures all possible assistance

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Muqam to travel to Bishkek and meet the Pakistani students to listen to their complaints, assuring that all possible assistance be provided to the affectees.

PM Shehbaz also instructed that those who wish to return to Pakistan be facilitated at government expense.

The premier has assured that the government will not leave the students alone in this difficult time and will maintain constant contact between the students and their parents through the embassy.

Gandapur offers support for safe return of KP students

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur contacted the Pakistani ambassador in Kyrgyzstan, offering to pay the expenses of the students belonging to the province.

Gandapur said that the KP government will provide support and facilities for the safe return of students. He also expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyzstan government for effective measures to protect Pakistani students.

The CM said that the KP government was committed to bear the expenses of safe return of students, adding that the students' welfare is a shared responsibility.

Emergency helpline numbers

A day earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also activated its Crisis Management Unit on the instruction and issued emergency helpline numbers for Pakistani students.

Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094.

The CMU may also be contacted via email at: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek provided the following contact numbers for students to get in touch regarding any emergency situation:

+996555554476, +996507567667, +996550730550 and +996501140874

In a statement on her X handle, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said the Pakistan embassy has opened emergency helplines and is responding to queries of students and their families.

What happened in Bishkek?

Mohammad Abdullah, a Pakistani medical student in Bishkek, told Geo News that the dispute began over the harassment of Egyptian students by those from Kyrgyztan. The riots, however, broke out after Egyptian students confronted them, he added.

Abdullah mentioned that the Kyrgyz students then began attacking foreign students, including Pakistani students, across Bishkek.

Students have also complained about non-cooperation of Pakistan embassy in the midst of the violence unfolding in the capital city.

According to local media in Kyrgyzstan, a fight between local and foreign students broke out in a hostel in the capital city on May 13. At least three foreigners, involved in the dispute, were taken into custody.

On the evening of May 17, the local media reported, locals protested in Bishkek, demanding action against the foreigners involved in the dispute.

The chief of Bishkek's Interior Affairs Directorate requested to end the protest, while the detained foreigners also apologised later. The Kyrgyz media reported that the protesters refused to disperse, instead more people gathered at the spot after which the authorities detained several of them for violating public order.

As per local media, the protesters dispersed after negotiations with the head of federal police.

Pakistani students, speaking with Geo News, shared that the riots are continuing in Bishkek and foreign students are surrounded by locals.

“We have been told not to leave the hostels and residences,” students said, adding that they have not received any response from the Pakistani embassy.

The students mentioned that a large number of “mischievous” Kyrgyz youths were present at the Bishkek Manas International Airport.

“Foreign students going to the airport are also being attacked,” they said.