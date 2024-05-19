Voting for by-poll underway in Multan's NA-148

Female voters casting their votes at a polling station during the by-election at Garhi Shahu School in Lahore on April 21, 2024. —APP

MULTAN: Voting for by-elections is underway today in NA-148 (Multan-I) constituency where Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidates are vying for the slot.

Polling commenced at 8am and will continue without a break till 5pm. As per the district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all the arrangements had been made in a bid to ensure transparent election.

The election commission apprised that 275 polling stations, including 69 sensitive stations, were established to facilitate the total number of voters in Multan-I, which is 444,231.

The ECP Punjab spokesperson said foolproof security arrangements had been made at polling stations while surveillance cameras and walk-through gates have also been installed at the sensitive polling stations.

Eight candidates including the SIC leader Barrister Taimur Altaf Malik and PPP's Ali Qasim Gillani are contesting for the slot.

The National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after election of Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani as a senator. In a neck and neck competition with Malik, Gillani had won the seat in general elections 2024.

Meanwhile, the ECP spokesperson said an Election Monitoring and Control Centre had been established for public’s facilitation, where they could register their complaints regarding the ongoing polling.

“Immediate action will be taken for timely resolution of the complaint. Trained staff has been posted at the centre. The control centres have been set up at four levels for quick registration and addressal of people’s complaints,” the spokesperson said.

The ECP official said the EMCC had been established at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad as well as provincial, divisional and district levels.