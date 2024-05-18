Kyrgyz nationals gather to take revenge from foreign students on May 17, 2024. — 24.kg

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit on the instruction and issued emergency helpline numbers for Pakistani students as Kyrgyz nationals subjected foreign students to violence in Bishkek.



Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families may contact the unit at 051-9203108 and 051-9203094.

The CMU may also be contacted via email at: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

In a statement on her X handle, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said the Pakistan embassy has opened emergency helplines and is responding to queries of students and their families.

She said Pakistan’s Ambassador Hasan Zaigham has been in close contact with senior Kyrgyz authorities.



“Four Pakistanis were provided first aid and discharged while one is under treatment for jaw injury,” she added.

Ambassador Zaigham also met Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz to convey the concerns of Pakistani nationals in Bishkek, where the violent mobs attacked international students, including those from Pakistan.

The envoy’s meeting comes after the Kyrgyz government confirmed that no Pakistani student died in the violence that broke out earlier this week.

The violence, triggered by an incident on May 13 involving Egyptian students, erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, affecting a large number of foreigners including Pakistani students.

In his meeting with the minister, Ambassador Zaigham urged prioritising to safeguard Pakistani nationals. The Kyrgyz minister assured him that the local authorities have controlled the situation, which is now returning to normal.

The Kyrgyz Police are providing security to all the hostels and the matter is being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President, he told the Pakistani envoy, while assuring that the government will take legal action against the perpetrators of yesterday’s attack.