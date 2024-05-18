Bishkek violence: Kyrgyzstan govt says no Pakistani died in mob attacks

A view of Bishkek streets after police dispersed protestors. — 24.kg

The Kyrgyz government has confirmed no Pakistani student died in the recent violent riots against international students in the capital city Bishkek, the Pakistani authorities said on Saturday.

In its statement, posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Pakistan Embassy wrote; "Moreover, Kygyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has also issued press releases stating that the situation is under control."

The embassy earlier maintained it has "not received any confirmed report" regarding the alleged death and rape of Pakistani students in the Central Asian country despite claims made on social media websites.

However, it added, that there have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan.

The embassy's response came in light of the violent mob attacks on international students in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. The violence erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

The city's Interior Affairs Directorate chief, on the other hand, said the reports of casualties in the May 13 fighting are false.

Why violence erupted in Bishkek?



Mohammad Abdullah, a Pakistani medical student in Bishkek, told Geo News that the dispute began over the harassment of Egyptian students by those from Kyrgyztan. The riots, however, broke out after Egyptian students confronted them, he added.

Abdullah mentioned that the Kyrgyz students then began attacking foreign students, including Pakistani students, across Bishkek.

Students have also complained about non-cooperation of Pakistan embassy in the midst of the violence unfolding in the capital city.

According to local media in Kyrgyzstan, a fight between local and foreign students broke out in a hostel in the capital city on May 13. At least three foreigners, involved in the dispute, were taken into custody.

On the evening of May 17, the local media reported, locals protested in Bishkek, demanding action against the foreigners involved in the dispute.

The chief of Bishkek's Interior Affairs Directorate requested to end the protest, while the detained foreigners also apologised later. The Kyrgyz media reported that the protesters refused to disperse, instead more people gathered at the spot after which the authorities detained several of them for violating public order.

As per local media, the protestors dispersed after negotiations with the head of federal police.

Pakistani Ambassador advises students 'stay indoors'

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham has strongly advised all Pakistani students in the violence-hit city to stay indoors until the situation return to normal.

"We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity," the ambassador wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pakistani embassy, on the other hand, issued a public notice detailing the violent incidents across its social media platforms.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on 13th of May," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

It added that so far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked.

"The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," the Facebook post read.

The embassy added it has issued an advisory for Pakistani students asking them to stay indoors until the situation returns to normal and has also circulated their emergency numbers on social media.

"The Embassy has been able to contact over 250 students and their family members in Pakistan through these numbers. So far, the violence appears to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis," the embassy stated.

It maintained to keep the Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan and their relatives in Pakistan in picture about any further developments, owing to the evolving situation.

The Foreign Office also reiterated the embassy's advise for Pakistanis to remain indoors until further instructions, while the government follows up with necessary action.

PM Shehbaz directs envoy to assist students

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has contacted the Pakistani ambassador, directing him to provide all kinds of support and assistance to Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, the Prime Minister’s Officer said in a statement.

The premier also instructed the envoy to visit the hostels and meet the students.

The ambassador, in conversation with PM Shehbaz, confirmed no Pakistani was killed in the incident. He told the prime minister that the embassy is assisting the injured students.

“Keep in touch with the parents of the students and keep providing them with information,” the premier told Ambassador Zaigham.

The prime minister also instructed the embassy to provide all kinds of medical facilities to the injured students, while also directing arrangements to be made for the immediate return of injured students.

“The government of Pakistan will bear the travel expenses of the injured students. I am personally monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan,” the PM said in chat with Pakistani envoy.

The premier maintained that the government won’t leave the students alone in the situation and remains in touch with the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

Helpline established

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also took to X to share regarding the Pakistani ambassador and his team's availability to facilitate Pakistani students.

"Amb @hazaigham & his team are available on these emergency numbers (both numbers on WhatsApp). They have responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families," she wrote, asking Pakistanis in Bishkek to text or WhatsApp if the numbers provided are inaccessible due to phone traffic.

The embassy has provided the following contact numbers for students to get in touch regarding any emergency situation:

+996 507567667, +996555554476, +996507567667, +996550730550 and +996501140874