'Temperatures to soar record high in Sindh, Punjab during ongoing heatwave'

Most parts of the country are likely to witness scorching hot weather as a heatwave will persist in Sindh and Punjab for the next 10 days, Geo News reported citing a private weather forecasting agency.
The weather agency said that the plains of Sindh and Punjab will be affected by the current heatwave, during which the temperature may witness a surge of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.
The mercury in the said areas may cross 49°C to 51°C, breaking the highest-ever temperature record in the next 10 days, the agency forecast.
Meanwhile, the temperature in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas may rise as high as 40°C to 43°C during the extremely hot weather.
However, the meteorological agency said that the situation will remain comparatively better in Karachi.
Though the port city will remain under the effects of the heatwave and the temperature may rise as high as 40°C on some days, but will mostly remain between 36°C to 39°C during the next 10 days.
The intensity of the current heatwave is likely to diminish in the first week of June, the weather agency added.
Bushra Bibi retracts "lack of faith" motion against judge after consultations with Imran Khan, PTI lawyers
We are not allowed to meet PTI Founder Imran Khan in the jail, says PTI lawmaker
Education authorities reduce school timings due to intense temperatures in multiple cities
the attorney general tells court that poor people will not be sent a notice regarding SIM closure
The uniform is an honour as well as a great test, says Punjab chief minister in passing out parade
Both politicians have been summoned by the top court after they held pressers against IHC judges