'Temperatures to soar record high in Sindh, Punjab during ongoing heatwave'

Men cool off in a fountain in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Most parts of the country are likely to witness scorching hot weather as a heatwave will persist in Sindh and Punjab for the next 10 days, Geo News reported citing a private weather forecasting agency.

The weather agency said that the plains of Sindh and Punjab will be affected by the current heatwave, during which the temperature may witness a surge of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in the said areas may cross 49°C to 51°C, breaking the highest-ever temperature record in the next 10 days, the agency forecast.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas may rise as high as 40°C to 43°C during the extremely hot weather.

However, the meteorological agency said that the situation will remain comparatively better in Karachi.

Though the port city will remain under the effects of the heatwave and the temperature may rise as high as 40°C on some days, but will mostly remain between 36°C to 39°C during the next 10 days.

The intensity of the current heatwave is likely to diminish in the first week of June, the weather agency added.