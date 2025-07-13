Frontier Constabulary to be revamped as 'nationwide federal force'

Recruitment for revamped force will be carried out nationwide, with offices to be established across country
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved plans to revamp the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a nationwide force with jurisdiction across all provinces and territories, Geo News reported citing sources on Sunday.
The FC is governed by the federal government under the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915. Headquartered in Peshawar, the force is led by a senior police officer of BS-21 rank and can be deployed anywhere in Pakistan for improved security and administration.
The revamped force will operate under the new name "Federal Constabulary" and will be empowered to function across all provinces, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The sources said that this transformation will be formalised through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet.
Following the cabinet's endorsement, a presidential ordinance would be issued to extend the jurisdiction of the FC across the entire country, they added.
As part of the reorganisation, recruitment for the new "Federal Constabulary" will be carried out nationwide, with offices established across the country.
The force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, according to insiders familiar with the restructuring plan.
As part of the restructuring plan, the new Federal Constabulary will recruit personnel from across the country, with regional offices to be set up nationwide.
