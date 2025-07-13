Thieves make off with WWII-era relics from DG Karachi parks office

A general view of the Frere Hall building in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: Memorial shields from World War II and other valuables have gone missing from the office of the Director General of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Parks Department at Frere Hall, officials said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the deputy director of the Parks Department at Artillery Maidan Police Station.

According to the FIR, the office was closed at 10pm on July 4 for the Ashura holidays. When employees returned on July 7, they found the rear window broken and several items missing.

The stolen items include five World War II memorial shields, a DVD player, a speaker, and several water taps.

The KMC has taken notice of the incident and directed the Parks Department to submit an immediate report.

Meanwhile, police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects, with CCTV footage being reviewed to aid the investigation.