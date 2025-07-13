Sindh Police form inquiry body to probe actor Humaira Asghar's death

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have formed a six-member inquiry committee to probe the death of actor-cum-model Humaira Asghar, whose body was discovered in a decomposed state earlier this week at her apartment in Karachi.

The actor was found dead on July 8 in her flat located in Karachi’s Ittehad Commercial area of Defence Phase VI. According to police, she had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years.

Her body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to enforce an eviction order over unpaid rent, following a case filed by the flat’s owner.

The post-mortem report prepared by Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed revealed that the body of Pakistani actor was in an advanced stage of decomposition, with initial findings suggesting she had died eight to 10 months ago.

According to a notification issued today, the committee, headed by SP Clifton Imran Jagirani, comprises SDPO Defence Aurangzeb Khattak, ASP Nida Junaid, SHO Gizri Muhammad Farooq, sub-inspector (SI) Muhammad Amjad and IT branch constable Muhammad Adeel.

The investigative team will collect evidence to determine whether Humaira Asghar's death was an accident, natural, suicide or a possible case of foul play.

The committee has been instructed to brief the SSP South daily regarding progress in the investigation, the notification stated.

In a separate development, police have recovered data from her electronic devices as the probe continues to gather pace.

In a breakthrough pointing to new leads, investigators have accessed her three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop.

They said the passwords for the devices were written in a personal diary found in the room where the actor’s decomposing body was discovered, allowing them to unlock and recover the data.

Two people have so far recorded their statements, while two others have been summoned for questioning, officials said.

Police added that the actress regularly visited a gym and a beautician.

Her gym trainer and others from her close circle will also be approached to help piece together her final days, according to investigators.

Humaira's bank accounts, transactions, and communication records have also been reviewed, authorities said, noting that her contact list was small, suggesting a close-knit circle.

Humaira shot to fame with her appearance on the reality show Tamasha Ghar and later cemented her place in the spotlight through her role in the film Jalaibee.

Her death comes less than three weeks after renowned veteran actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The passing of 84-year-old Ayesha came to light after neighbours alerted her family to a foul smell coming from her apartment.