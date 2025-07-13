Sindh police personnel warned to quit gutka or face disciplinary action

AIG's letter seeks appropriate steps for rehabilitation, disciplinary action over lack of compliance
KARACHI: Issuing a stern warning to its personnel, Sindh Police have given a 10-day ultimatum to quit consuming gutka and mawa.
"It has come to light that a significant number of police personnel are habitual users of gutka/mawa. The competent authority has taken serious note of this issue and expressed deep concern over the continued involvement of police officials in such harmful and unprofessional habits," read the letter addressed to Sindh IGP by AIG Imran Qureshi.
The letter stresses that such practices not only affected the personnel's health and efficiency but also tarnished the police's image.
Directing to prepare of a list of all police personnel identified as being addicted to gutka/mawa, AIG Qureshi's notification addressed to the Sindh IGP issues a formal warning to such individuals to "voluntarily cease the use of such substances" in 10 days.
Also, the senior police officer has called for appropriate steps for rehabilitation, where failure to comply within the given timeframe would result in disciplinary action leading to dismissal from service.
“A detailed report of actions taken, including names, designations and measures initiated against such personnel, must be furnished to the office of the DIGP Establishment, Sindh, Karachi, on a fortnightly basis for further departmental proceedings,” the letter remarked.
