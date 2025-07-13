PTI's 'do or die' anti-govt movement to decide future course of action: Gandapur

KP CM says PTI founder Imran Khan ready for dialogue only with "decision makers"
LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s latest protest movement would be "do or die" in nature and would decide the former ruling party's future political strategy.
"We have to decide in 90 days whether to do politics or not. The [protest] movement will be a do or die [in nature]," Gandapur said while speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside Salman Akram Raja and others.
The firebrand politician's remarks come a day after the former ruling party formally launched its anti-government campaign, set to reach its peak by August 5, following a high-level huddle in the provincial capital.
The Imran Khan-founded party's latest round of anti-government drive comes months after its negotiations with the government stalled over the issue of the formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 Islamabad protest.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Shehbaz says govt showed doors to corrupt FBR officials without being influenced
Court says Excise violated rules, used car unlawfully for two years
Too early to offer remarks on any possible adjustments, says JUI-F chief on Senate polls
Approves proposed draft of Supreme Judicial Council Secretariat Service Rules, 2025
Naqvi emphasises need to boost cooperation between interior ministries of both nations
Second round of talks to take place tomorrow; successful dialogue might lead to speaker dropping reference