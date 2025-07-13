PTI's 'do or die' anti-govt movement to decide future course of action: Gandapur

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference in Lahore on July 13, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s latest protest movement would be "do or die" in nature and would decide the former ruling party's future political strategy.

"We have to decide in 90 days whether to do politics or not. The [protest] movement will be a do or die [in nature]," Gandapur said while speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside Salman Akram Raja and others.

The firebrand politician's remarks come a day after the former ruling party formally launched its anti-government campaign, set to reach its peak by August 5, following a high-level huddle in the provincial capital.

The Imran Khan-founded party's latest round of anti-government drive comes months after its negotiations with the government stalled over the issue of the formation of judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 Islamabad protest.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.