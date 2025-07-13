Lahore man apologises over viral offensive video against Punjab govt

Lahore man is in police custody for using abusive language against Punjab administration. — X

A Lahore man has tendered apology for using offensive language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other high-ranking officials.

The apology came after police arrested him over his viral video on social media, wherein he can be seen using offensive language against the provincial administration.

The video, recorded during recent heavy rainfall in Lahore, showed the elderly man expressing frustration over the city's poor drainage system.

In the footage, he can be heard criticising the provincial administration and using abusive language directed at high-ranking government figures.

Following his arrest, the man also issued an apology and expressed regret for his actions, saying: “I apologise to the Government of Pakistan for my actions.”

Heavy rainfall in Lahore on Thursday caused widespread disruption and submerged low-lying areas. The downpour began around 5:00am and lasted until approximately 11:30am.

A boy was electrocuted while bathing in rainwater that had accumulated in a vacant plot near the city's Lari Adda.

Nishtar Town recorded the heaviest rainfall in the city, with 182mm, while water entered homes in several areas, including Dharampura, Shah Jamal, Choburji, and surrounding neighbourhoods. Many vehicles and motorcycles were left stranded in deep water, particularly in underpasses and along major roads.

In a weather advisory, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said monsoon rains would continue until July 13.

According to the latest figures released by the NDMA on Saturday, the death toll from monsoon rains and floods has risen to 104.