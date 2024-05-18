13 members of a family killed as vehicle falls into ditch in Khushab

A representational image of an accident. — Radio Pakistan/ File

A truck in Punjab's Khushab district fell into a ditch, resulting into deaths of at least 13 members of the same family and injuries to nine others, Geo News reported citing sources.

Sources said that the truck driver had lost control of the vehicle due to brakes failure and it plunged into the ditch on Panj Pir Manawan Road in Khushab.

There were women among the dead as well. The ill-fated family was travelling on the truck to Khushab.

The rescue officials said the injured of the mishap had immediately been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

In March, eight members of a family, including women and children travelling in a vehicle were killed when it plunged into a deep ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner.

The family was heading to Shahi village when they met with the accident near Chagharzai Pandhir, area of Buner, the officials had said.

After being informed, police and rescue officials had rushed to the scheme.

“All the [eight] deceased belonged to the same family,” the police said.

Earlier, two persons were killed when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Sazeen area of Upper Kohistan, police officials had said.

The loaded truck was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi when its driver lost control on steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which, it fell into the ravine.

The police had rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced Naeem Jan and Tahir Jan, both residents of Charsadda, dead.

According to police, the bodies were dispatched to the Charsadda through ambulances.