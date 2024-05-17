PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political And Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday urged “politicians, judiciary and establishment to leave their past behind” to create harmony in the country which was already stuck in quagmire of political and economic crises.



Pointing towards back-to-back issues denting the country’s image and stability, Sanaullah, speaking to Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, said that it would be wrong if politicians claimed to be innocent and shifted all blame towards the establishment and the judiciary.

In the same context, it would be untrue if the establishment claims not to commit any kind of interference in multiple affairs, he added.

The former interior minister said that politicians, government, judiciary and establishment were also targeted at once in the country which would result in nothing but a shame to the nation.

Responding to a query regarding government lawmakers holding press conferences against the judiciary, the PM’s aide said those parliamentarians who conducted a press conference were not bound by the government and their statements were their point of view.



He, however, ruled out establishing an impression that the government was pressurising someone to deliver such statements.

Some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders started launching criticism on media daily, which was also responded to by those politicians who were on the government side, he added.

He slammed the Imran-founded party's lawmakers for not respecting the judiciary’s honour during criticism.

The politico said that all stakeholders would have come out of their past and decided on a new beginning to promote harmony.

Commenting on the matter of the Islamabad High Court’s judges who wrote a letter to the Supreme Court regarding alleged interference by the spy agencies in judicial affairs, Sanaullah said that all those jurists were honourable and best persons.

He added that there would be no option left other than holding dialogues and vowing to never repeat past mistakes, again.

The former security czar revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could have advised President Asif Ali Zardari to play his role to create harmony among all stakeholders in the country.

He, however, clarified that the premier had not yet taken a final decision, however, he was mulling over to search for options that would lead towards harmony.