Why Pakistani students were attacked in Bishkek?

Families of several Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan Saturday woke to the alarming news and videos regarding mob attacks on international students in the Central Asian country's capital Bishkek.

The videos, widely circulating on various social media platforms, show large mobs attacking foreign students at various locations across the city. Various social media posts also claimed deaths, rape of Pakistani students at the hands of Kyrgyz mobs.

The Pakistani embassy, citing the Kyrgyz government, has denied such rumours. However, it confirmed reports of "light injuries" to a number of students from Pakistan.

Harassment involving female Egyptian students



The violence in Bishkek is being attributed to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Speaking to Geo News, Mohammad Abdullah, a Pakistani medical student in Bishkek, confirmed that the dispute began over the harassment of Egyptian students by those from Kyrgyzstan. The riots, however, broke out after Egyptian students confronted the local pupils, he added.

Abdullah mentioned that the Kyrgyz students then began attacking foreign students, including Pakistani students, across Bishkek.

According to local media in Kyrgyzstan, a fight between local and foreign students broke out in a hostel in the capital city on May 13. At least three foreigners, involved in the dispute, were taken into custody.

On the evening of May 17, the local media reported, locals protested in Bishkek, demanding action against the foreigners involved in the dispute.

The Kyrgyz media reported that the protesters refused to disperse, instead more people gathered at the spot after which the authorities detained several of them for violating public order.

As per local media, the protesters dispersed after negotiations with the head of federal police.

Meanwhile, three Egyptian citizens were detained at the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Directorate facility, reported 24.kg.

As per the local media, a case was registered against the suspects under Article 280, part 2, paragraph 1 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As many as 29 people were said to have been injured in the brawls with 15 people being taken to various hospitals — including a Pakistani national who suffered from a fractured jaw and was visited by Krgyz Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev.

Kyrgyz police and security called for calm as they dispersed the protesters who had gathered in a large number at various sites across the city.



The chief of Bishkek's Interior Affairs Directorate requested to end the protest, while the detained foreigners also apologised later.

As per 24.kg, traffic on all Bishkek roads was restored and the situation was "stable" and "under control".