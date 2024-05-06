IHC order interior ministry to place Parvez Elahi under house arrest

PTI President Parvez Elahi arriving for a case hearing amid heavy security. — PPI/File

Providing major relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Islamabad High Court Monday ordered the Interior Ministry to complete the process of placing the senior politician under house arrest within 15 days.



The order was issued during the hearing of petition filed by Elahi's wife, Qaisara Elahi, in which she requested that either her husband be transferred from the Adiala jail to a hospital or their residence be declared a sub-jail.

IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who was hearing the plea, issued the orders. He directed superintendent of Adiala jail to ensure the provision of medical facilities to the jailed 78-year-old politico according to his requirements at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.



"Parvez Elahi is not convicted. He is a 78-year-old under trial prisoner and medical facilities should be provided according to his satisfaction," the court order read. It added that the politician should also be allowed to undergo a medical examination by a personal physician every week in jail.

The court maintained that Elahi had submitted applications to the provincial home secretary and additional home secretary, instructing the former to consider the veteran politician's request and take a decision accordingly.

"If the matter does not fall under the jurisdiction of the home secretary, refer the matter to the concerned forum within two days," it stated, adding that the relevant forum should decide on the application of Elahi's wife within 14 days according to the law.

The court decisions of Khadim Hussain and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in previous similar cases should be taken into consideration while deciding on Qaisara's plea, the order read.

Last week, an anti-corruption court, once again, delayed the indictment of Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case following Elahi's absence from the court.

The court's orders came as the Adiala jail officials did not produce the former chief minister for medical reasons.

They submitted a medical report stating that Elahi received injuries after falling in the jail washroom and doctors had advised him to rest.

In response, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta postponed the indictment and adjourned further hearing till May 13. The court also summoned all accused for indictment on the next hearing.

At the start of April, the politician was shifted from the Adiala jail to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital after severe pain in his chest, jail sources told Geo News.

The PIMS administration confirmed the report when contacted, saying that the former Punjab chief minister was admitted to the hospital's cardiology ward and a team of doctors did his cardiac test, initiating proper treatment.

The sources said the PTI leader was stable but would remain admitted to hospital for about two days.