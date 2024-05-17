Summer vacations announced for public, private schools in Punjab

Primary school students are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced that annual summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 14 in public and private schools.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also reduced school timings because of the intense temperatures being seen in multiple cities across the country.

A notification was issued by the provincial education authorities regarding the latest decisions.

The schools will open from 7am to 11:30am from Monday to Thursday, while they will open at 7am to close at 10:30am on Fridays.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, heatwave conditions are likely to develop over most parts of the country, especially over Punjab and Sindh from May 21.

It added that they will likely convert to severe heatwave conditions from May 23 to 27.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal in Punjab from May 21 to 23 and from 6°C to 8°C from May 23 to 27.