After being denied permission to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail twice, former ruling party’s MNA Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday announced that he would move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the administration of the Rawalpindi prison.

"I am going to the high court against the jail administration. We were not allowed to meet the PTI founder on the previous appearance and we are not allowed to meet now," the politician said, expressing displeasure.

Speaking to journalists outside the prison — where Imran Khan has been incarcerated — the senior party leader said he would file a contempt of court petition against the jail administration.

The member of the National Assembly (MNA) added that even he had been imprisoned in Adiala jail earlier and was treated like a football, indicating that he was tossed here and there in the pretence of security.

Ali insisted that the same was being done in the case of his meeting with Khan.

The politician said he had faith in the country's defence and security agencies regarding Khan's safety when it comes to the deposed prime minister's appearances in cases at the Supreme Court.

Khan had been ousted from the prime minister's office following a no-confidence motion against him in 2022.

"We believe they can take the PTI founder safely to the Supreme Court," the lawmaker said.

Addressing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the politico appealed that Khan be summoned to the apex court for an appearance instead of being asked to attend the hearing via video link.

The request comes a day after Khan, who has been imprisoned since his arrest in August last year from Zaman Park in the Toshakhana reference, appeared before the SC to present his arguments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments case via video link.

While Khan is serving a sentence in jail, his first-ever virtual appearance was made possible after the bench approved his plea to present arguments himself.