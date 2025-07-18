Karachi likely to receive rain this weekend

Children play, with the rainbow and rain clouds in the background at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan August 30, 2024. — Reuters

Rain is likely in Karachi from July 19 to 21, with weather analysts predicting the formation of thunderclouds around the city by tomorrow afternoon or evening.

The weather system responsible for the rain is currently located over southwestern Uttar Pradesh in India and is heading toward Rajasthan. According to meteorologists, it may start affecting parts of Sindh, including Karachi, by tonight or later in the evening.

If the system continues moving westward, it may bring heavy rainfall to various regions of Sindh, including Karachi. However, for now, moderate rainfall is expected in the city, as per the analyst.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system’s trajectory and its potential effects on southern Pakistan in the coming days.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain accompanied by thunder in Karachi tomorrow (Saturday), as monsoon winds enter most parts of Sindh.

The weather system is expected to bring more widespread rain on July 19, with thunderstorms predicted in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad.

Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal on the same day.