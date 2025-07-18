FO demands listing of Majeed Brigade as alias of banned BLA

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday called on the international community to classify the Majeed Brigade as an alias of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), urging it to adopt non-discriminatory policies to address terrorism.

"As Pakistan continues to remain counter-terrorism bulwark through unparalleled sacrifices and efficacy, we urge international community to adopt objective and non-discriminatory policies to address this global menace through collective efforts," Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

The demand came hours the US designated The Resistance Front, considered an offshoot of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a "foreign terrorist organisation" over its alleged involvement in the April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that killed 26 people.

The incident sparked heaviest fighting between the two nuclear-armed neigbhours in decades as New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

In response to India's cross-border strikes, Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales in response to Indian aggression. The two countries, following four days of armed conflict, agreed on a US-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

In a statement issued today, the FO spokesperson said that investigations into Pahalgam incident, that happened in internationally recognised disputed region of IIOJK, are still inconclusive.

"Any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan belies ground realities," he said, adding that Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres.

"While the issue under consideration pertains to US domestic laws, India has a track record of exploiting such designations to push anti-Pakistan propaganda with a view to divert international attention from its irresponsible and rogue behavior, including ongoing human rights atrocities, especially in occupied territory," the spokesperson added.

The FO reaffirmed that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, saying that zero tolerance, and international cooperation against terrorism are cornerstone of country's policy.

"Pakistan has been, and is a frontline state against terrorism, and has contributed tremendously towards achievement of global peace through its counter-terrorism efforts including apprehension of Terrorist Sharifullah, the mastermind of Abbey Gate Bombing," the FO concluded.

Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jafar, a Daesh-Khorasan operative, was arrested by Pakistan on intelligence provided by America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as reported by a news agency.

The terrorist, allegedly responsible for the deadly suicide attack that killed at least 170 Afghans as well as 13 US troops, has confessed to scouting out the route to the airport.

His arrest was announced by US President Trump who thanked the government of Pakistan for helping apprehend the "monster" and added that it was "a very huge day for the affected families.