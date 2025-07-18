Chemical analysis report of Humaira Asghar's death issued

Deceased actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Facebook@HumairaAsgharAliOfficial

KARACHI: The chemical examination report of model and actor Humaira Asghar —who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a flat in Karachi — has been received, police officials said on Friday.

Investigators said nine biological samples were sent to the University of Karachi’s forensic laboratory for analysis, which has now ruled out the presence of any toxic substances.

DIG South added that the final cause of death will be determined by the medico-legal officer (MLO) on Saturday.

The decomposed body of the actor was discovered on July 8 after a court bailiff forced entry into the flat at Ittehad Commercial area of DHA Phase VI on the landlord’s request, following non-payment of rent. Upon receiving no response, the bailiff broke open the door and found her remains.

The initial post-mortem report indicated the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, suggesting Humaira Asghar had died nearly eight months earlier. Forensic experts estimate the date of death as around October 7, 2024. Neighbours reportedly first noticed a foul odour emanating from the flat in December.

Documents recovered from the scene, including utility bills and receipts, indicate rent and other dues had been paid up to May 2024. Authorities also discovered clothing in the bathroom and laundry area, suggesting she may have been doing laundry before her death.

Her body was found in a room adjacent to the bedroom, with the balcony door open. The main entrance of the flat was double-locked from the inside, police said.

Investigators recovered three mobile phones, a tablet, a diary, and several documents from the flat. All three SIM cards registered in her name were active in the devices, two of which were not password-protected.

Digital forensic analysis revealed that her phones contained more than 2,000 saved contacts, with regular communication traced to at least 75 numbers over an extended period. On the day of her suspected death, she reportedly contacted 14 individuals.

Investigations remain ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.