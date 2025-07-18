One martyred in attack on Balochistan Constabulary convoy

Security personnel stand guard. — Reuters/File

One personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary was martyred and three others wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their convoy in Mastung on Friday.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that the attack occurred on the national highway near Mastung, where unknown assailants targeted a vehicle of the acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Terrorism has surged in Balochistan, with militants targeting civilians as well as security personnel. Indian-backed proxies have also increased their attacks in Pakistan following the Pahalgam defeat.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel. He offered prayers for the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also directed authorities to provide the injured with priority medical care. He vowed that those attempting to destabilise the country would not succeed and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The president paid tribute to the martyred personnel and extended heartfelt condolences to their families.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its struggle until terrorism is completely eradicated.

President Zardari said that such cowardly attacks cannot shake the nation’s resolve. He added that the state will not rest until the terrorists and their facilitators are brought to justice.

He also expressed his prayers and good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

In Balochistan's Awaran district two days back, Indian-sponsored terrorists martyred Pakistan Army Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, while on the same day, at least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened gunfire on a passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Quetta in Kalat.