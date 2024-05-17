In letter to Prisons IG, Punjab inmates seek 'equal rights' as Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan while departing from the court. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Inmates in all Punjab prisons have sought equal treatment and privileges granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who "enjoys B-class facilities" while being incarcerated at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

In a letter to the Punjab prisons inspector general, the inmates stated that “special amenities” like the PTI founder should be provided to all the other prisoners.



The letter further stated that the provision of special facilities to Khan was an “open violation” of the Prison Rules 1978.

The PTI founder has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail under better-class (B-class) facilities with high security due to his status as a former premier.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted from the Prime Minister's Office in 2022, has been facing several cases, including the £190 million reference, Toshakhana case and others.

As per federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the deposed prime minister was “leading a luxurious life” in the prison.

“Three rooms are in his use and an entire gallery for walking,” Tarar had said earlier this year in response to PTI’s concerns regarding the lack of facilities for Khan.

Media reports suggest there is a dedicated kitchen for preparing Khan’s meals and he occupies two of the seven special cells, typically accommodating 35 prisoners. The remaining five of the cells remain vacant for security reasons.

The details, stated in a report submitted to the Lahore High Court by a jail superintendent last month, also include that Khan uses a yard equipped with exercise machines and other amenities for his daily walks and recreational activities.

Besides this, the ousted premier also enjoys several other security measures such as the designation of multiple personnel and safety protocols.

Keeping this in view, the Punjab prisoners have sought equal treatment and privileges for them in the prisons.