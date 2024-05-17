Despite PTI-backed lawmaker Zartaj Gul's forgiveness, the National Assembly on Friday suspended the membership of PML-Q parliamentarian Tariq Bashir Cheema for the current session over violation of rules.



A day earlier, the lower house of parliament witnessed pandemonium after Cheema, following concluding his speech on the assembly’s floor, suddenly moved towards Gul and reportedly hurled cuss words at her.

Cheema lost his temper as Gul, during his speech, kept referring to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur scandal.

Cheema’s “inappropriate” remarks for Gull enraged the PTI lawmakers as they moved to the treasury benches to grab him but he was rescued by the MNAs from the ruling alliance.

Following the unfortunate incident, the former ruling party said that it was mulling to lodge a first information report (FIR) against Cheema.



Meanwhile, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq intervened in the incident and resolved the issue in a dignified manner.

On the speaker’s direction, Cheema tendered an apology to Gul and she accepted it. Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan thanked the speaker for his role in the matter. For her part, Gul said that she had forgiven Cheema as per the decision of her party’s leadership.

However, when the house met today, Speaker Sadiq remarked: “An incident happened yesterday, which upset many members.”

He tabled a motion in the house seeking suspension of MNA Cheema for the current session, which was approved by the lawmakers.

In a post shared on the NA’s official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, it said that the NA during today's session adopted a motion to suspend the membership of MNA Cheema for the “remainder of the 5th session”.

The speaker after the adoption of the motion remarked that the step has been taken in the aftermath of the “unfortunate incident” that took place during the sitting of the House on May 16, 2024.