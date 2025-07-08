Not possible to house everyone from unsafe buildings, says Sindh minister

Senior Provincial Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses to media persons during a press conference, in Karachi on November 14, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said the provincial government could not provide housing to all residents of dilapidated buildings due to limited resources and the scale of the issue.

In an appearance on Geo News’ morning show Geo Pakistan, Memon said that 740 buildings in Sindh had been declared unsafe, including 51 categorised as extremely dangerous. Of these, 11 had so far been vacated, he added.

While acknowledging that it was not feasible to rehouse every occupant, Memon said the government could offer temporary shelter to some families within its means, similar to previous arrangements made for flood-affected people and Covid-19 patients.

He added that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had begun demolition of uninhabitable structures surrounding the five-storey building that collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi neighbourhood.

Inquiry launched into Lyari tragedy

The Sindh government formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the Lyari building collapse, which claimed at least 27 lives. According to an official notification, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi was appointed as the committee's chairman. The Special Secretary of the Local Government Department and a Deputy Director of the SBCA were also included.

The committee was assigned to determine the cause of the collapse, identify those responsible, and recommend preventive measures. The notification stated that the committee will submit its report within 48 hours.

Governor Sindh’s media talk

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori talking to the media on Tuesday said that the the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had been dismissed following the Lyari building collapse.

Tessori stated that changing individuals would not fix the system and called for a structural overhaul. He added that no development work had taken place in Scheme 42 Taiser Town over the past twenty years.

The governor announced the allotment of 80-square-yard plots for the families of the deceased and urged the provincial government to provide six months’ rent and arrange for new homes in the same locality for the affected families. He also pledged that those left homeless would receive ration supplies.

Tessori welcomed the chief minister’s decision to form an inquiry committee, saying it was a step in the right direction. He added that he would not disappoint the people of Lyari and would raise the matter in the assembly.

ABAD criticises inquiry committee

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) rejected the formation of the inquiry committee, calling it insufficient and lacking credibility. ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakshi questioned how the truth could emerge if officials from the same institutions were tasked with conducting the investigation. He said the chief minister should have led the committee himself.

Bakshi described the Rs1 million compensation for victims as too little and questioned why the Sindh government could not offer housing subsidies like Punjab’s Maryam Nawaz.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said on Monday that the committee probing the Lyari building collapse had also been instructed to prepare a report on 51 other dangerously dilapidated buildings in Karachi. He said the government would begin demolishing those structures after conducting a detailed survey.

His comments came after the completion of a nearly three-day search and rescue operation at the Lyari collapse site, where at least 27 people lost their lives.