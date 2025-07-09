Drone attacks kill one, injure three in KP's Bannu

An ambulance moving in front of DHQ Hospital Bannu's accident and emergency department. — Screengrab via Geo News

BANNU: A woman and three others sustained injuries in a "quadcopter" drone attacks in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Wednesday.

"One drone fell on the Miryan Police Station whereas the other fell on a home," the police said, adding that the incident occurred overnight, leaving one woman dead and three others injured.

Meanwhile, the police station was targeted in the morning, resulting in some damage to the solar panels.

The wounded persons were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

According to the police, quadcopter drones were used to carry out the attacks on the residence and the police station.

Search operations have been commenced by the police in both areas.

It is noteworthy to mention here that terrorists have been using quadcopter drones to carry out attacks, and it was the fourth such attack in Bannu in which several people sustained injuries.

Last month, in a move to bolster counter-terrorism capabilities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police acquired a state-of-the-art anti-drone system aimed at neutralising aerial threats.

The system will be used to detect and disable unauthorised drones from a considerable distance.

The anti-drone system will be deployed for the protection of key government buildings, public figures, and major public events, as per the insiders.

According to officials, militant groups have used drones to carry out attacks in areas including North Waziristan and parts of southern KP.

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).