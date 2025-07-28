CTD busts alleged suicide bombing cell in Manghopir, recovers arms, target diary

Law enforcement personnel board a vehicle as they prepare for an anti-terror operation. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three suspected terrorists during a pre-dawn raid in Karachi’s Manghopir on Monday, possibly preventing a major attack.

The operation was launched after intelligence suggested that members of the banned militant outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — Fitna Al-Khawarij — were hiding in a house in the neighbourhood.

As the police surrounded their hideout, the suspects engaged the raiding officers in an intense exchange of fire, resulting in the deaths of all three.

Speaking to reporters outside Civil Hospital, CTD DSP Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that two of the dead suspects had been identified as Zafran and Qudratullah.

"Zafran had a bounty of Rs20 million placed on his head by the government, while the third suspect has yet to be identified," Khattab added.

According to the CTD, one of the slain militants was a suicide bomber. Officials believe he was involved in last year’s attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi.

Explosives, suicide vests, hand grenades, and a diary listing potential targets were recovered from the house. The bomb disposal squad completed a search of the premises after the operation.

DSP Khattab confirmed that all the militants inside the house were killed and that the authorities were now gathering information about the owner of the property where the TTP terror suspects had been sheltered for a while.

Rising terror attacks

Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks in May 2025, even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172, including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead — including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants — and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).