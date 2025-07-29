MWM plans countrywide protests after ban on Arbaeen by-road pilgrimage

Pilgrims gather as they commemorate Chehlum in Karbala, Iraq in this undated picture. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has announced a nationwide peaceful protest and sit-ins following a government decision to ban by-road travel for Arbaeen pilgrims, denouncing the move as "unconstitutional, unethical, and unacceptable".

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, MWM chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas strongly condemned the government's blocking of overland routes to Iran and Iraq for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He said: "This is a violation of our constitutional right to religious freedom under Article 20. We will not accept any illegal or immoral act."

He revealed that pilgrims from across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Karachi, have collectively spent an estimated Rs50 billion on tickets, visas, hotel bookings, and other arrangements, all of which now stand to be wasted due to the government's last-minute decision.

He criticised the Ministry of Religious Affairs for its statement on missing pilgrims and demanded a public apology, calling the claim misleading and disrespectful.

"This ban was imposed without consulting any stakeholders," he said, questioning the rationale behind labelling the journey a "security risk" only after Pakistani authorities, including the interior minister, held meetings with Iranian and Iraqi officials promising facilitation.

"If the road is unsafe, then the government must provide a viable alternative," he stated. "The state’s duty is to protect lives and rights, not strip citizens of their religious liberties."

He also reminded the media that earlier this year, 67,000 Pakistanis were deprived of performing Hajj due to alleged administrative failures.

The MWM leader declared the start of nationwide protests and sit-ins, vowing that peaceful demonstrations will be held across the country — from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi — until the restriction is reversed or a proper alternative is offered.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi — two days back — announced that Pakistani pilgrims would not be allowed to travel to Iran or Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to security concerns.

Each year, around 700,000 Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq, particularly for Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning following the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at the Battle of Karbala.