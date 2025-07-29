This representational image shows a crime scene tape. — Unsplash

SWAT: The main accused, Muhammad Umar, and his son Ihsan were presented before the court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who allegedly died from torture at a madrassa in Chaliyar, Khwazakhela earlier this month.

The court granted police a three-day remand of both suspects to continue the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities shut down an unregistered seminary in Swat following the death of a 14-year-old student who was allegedly tortured by a teacher, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Umar.

The boy was reportedly beaten by teachers at the madrassa located in Swat's Khwazakhela area. Fellow students and staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Reports from the previous day indicated that physical abuse had been a persistent issue at the seminary, with several students reportedly subjected to violence over recent months.

DPO Umar confirmed that the teenager died as a result of the teacher’s alleged assault. He also stated that two of the four suspects named in the FIR have been arrested, and an additional nine people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

He added that the seminary was not officially registered and has since been sealed by authorities.