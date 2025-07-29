Top court adjourns hearing on Imran Khan's bail pleas in May 9 cases

PTI founder Imran Khan arrives at a court in Islamabad in this undated image. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan against the Lahore High Court's ruling rejecting his bail pleas in cases related to the May 9 mayhem by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi heard the plea today. However, the court adjourned the hearing till August 12 at the request of Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Khan, on Thursday, had moved the SC against the LHC's last month's verdict of rejecting his bail petitions in eight separate cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

In the petition, the PTI founder argued that a first information report (FIR) lacked sufficient evidence and termed the allegations of his involvement in the riots as baseless.

It also stated that since he was in NAB custody at the time, it was impossible for him to take part in those riots, besides raising doubts over the case on the basis of "contradictions" in the prosecution statements.

Khan also sought further investigation into the case, as he suspected mala fide intent on the part of the police for avoiding his arrest for five months.

The petitioner maintained that the evidence against him is inadequate, while other co-accused have already been granted bail.

He also called the delayed police statements unreliable and asserted that he deserves the right to bail.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, pronounced the reserved verdict on June 24 after lawyers from the petitioner and the government sides concluded their arguments.

Previously, on November 27, 2024, the ATC had dismissed Imran's bail pleas in these eight cases.