Police recover bullet-ridden bodies of man, woman near Karachi's China Port

KARACHI: Police officials recovered bullet-ridden bodies of a woman and a man near Karachi's China Port as the victims appeared to have been shot dead.

Upon receiving information, Boat Basin police arrived at the scene and immediately summoned the Crime Scene Unit to collect evidence. Investigators collected two spent bullet casings of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

“A mobile phone was also found with the male victim,” said police.

The deceased have been identified, police said, with both belonging to the same village of Gujranwala. DIG South also confirmed that the man and the woman were gunned down.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The latest incident comes weeks after the severely decomposed body of model and actress Humaira Asghar Ali was discovered inside her rented apartment in the Defence area of the port city.

Although nearly two weeks have passed, the investigators remain clueless as to whether her death was natural or unnatural.

The recent chemical examination report has further deepened the mystery as it ruled out the presence of any toxic substances, including sedatives, narcotics or poisons.

The absence of any conclusive findings — both on the medical and police investigation fronts, has left the case entangled in uncertainty.