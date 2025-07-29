Imran Khan 'stops' his sons from visiting Pakistan

This collage shows PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan (centre) and his sons Kasim Khan (left) and Sulaiman Khan. — Instagram/@khanjemima/YouTube/@MarioNawfal/Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has instructed his sons not to travel to Pakistan, making it clear they will stay away from any political demonstrations.

The former prime minister's sons were in the United States meeting the country's lawmakers, reportedly to lobby for their father's release, ahead of their expected visit to Pakistan before the August 5 protest.

Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, had claimed that his sons — Suleman Khan (28) and Kasim Khan (26) — would be taking part in the protest, which would be staged for the ex-premier's release.

"My sons will not be coming to Pakistan. They will neither be part of any protest nor will they lead any protest," Khan, who was ousted as the prime minister in April 2022, told reporters in Adiala jail.

In response to a question that his sister claimed that his sons would take part in the protests, he said: "I am telling you, they aren't coming to Pakistan and they will not take part in any protest."

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also said that the party is not in contact with the sons, but it is their right to meet their father.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.