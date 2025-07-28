Germany's Karachi consulate halts services for non-EU citizens

The German flag is seen outside Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. in Berlin, Germany. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The German Consulate in Karachi has indefinitely suspended all consular services for non-European Union (EU) nationals, including those with confirmed visa appointments, citing unspecified reasons.

In an official statement, the consulate confirmed that this temporary closure applies to all non-EU applicants, including those with confirmed visa appointments.

It clarified that all such appointments have now been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Applicants affected by this suspension have been advised to re-register through the consulate’s online appointment system once services resume.

The diplomatic mission said updates will be issued as and when the situation changes. The consulate expressed appreciation for the public’s understanding during this period of disruption.

Earlier this month, the Swedish government announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad, which will facilitate Pakistanis to visit Sweden for short stays.

Moreover, the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, in June, issued new instructions requiring applicants for F, M, and J non-immigrant visas to make their social media accounts public.