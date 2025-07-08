Pakistan’s recent recommendation of US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize prompted a response from the Oval Office, which termed the gesture a validation of his diplomatic efforts in preventing conflict in South Asia.

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the nomination, saying Pakistan had acknowledged Trump’s role in helping defuse a potentially catastrophic military escalation between India and Pakistan.

“This nomination reflects Pakistan’s recognition of President Trump’s decisive diplomatic intervention to prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan,” Leavitt said, recounting Trump’s recent diplomatic wins across the world.

Islamabad had recently decided to recommend Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his intervention during the Pakistan-India military standoff that started on May 6, 2025.

A formal letter of recommendation was reportedly sent to the Nobel Committee in Norway.

Trump has also been nominated for the 2026 prize by a Republican member of the US Congress, who credited him for his role in de-escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

It’s not the first time Trump has linked his diplomatic actions to the Nobel Prize. During his presidency, he had openly said he deserved the honour for helping avoid a war between India and Pakistan. But, in typical Trump fashion, he added, "They won’t give it to me — the Nobel is only for liberals."

Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action — Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos— and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions in response to New Delhi's multiple unprovoked missile strikes on its soil.

Pakistan downed six IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.