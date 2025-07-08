Qatari royal becomes Pakistan's tourism ambassador

This representational image shows Qatari royal Sheikha Asma Al Thani as she poses with the Qatari flag at the top of Mount Everest. — Instagram/@atalthani

Qatari royal Sheikha Asma Al Thani is Pakistan's Brand Ambassador for Mountains and Tourism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday, following her successful ascent of the world's ninth-highest mountain, Nanga Parbat, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The premier congratulated the Qatari royal on social media, highlighting her latest achievement as a symbol of inspiration and resilience.

In the social media post, PM Shehbaz described the royal's successful climb of the treacherous 8,126-metre peak as "truly moving and inspiring," highlighting it as a message of courage, determination, and a testament to the bond between Islamabad and Doha.

"I am pleased to appoint Her Highness Sheikha Asma Al Thani as the Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism," the prime minister wrote on X.

"My heartfelt felicitations to Her Highness on her recent feat of scaling Nanga Parbat. It is truly inspiring! Her achievement sends a powerful message of courage and determination, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar."

The Nanga Parbat became famous as the 'Killer Mountain' due to its treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions. It is considered one of the deadliest peaks globally for climbers.

Sheikha Asma's successful summit of this formidable peak marks a significant achievement for her career.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram, after conquering the deadly mountain, Sheikha Asma shared her own reflections on her arduous journey to the top of the peak.

"Alhamdulillah — Nanga Parbat. My ninth 8000er and one of the toughest climbs I've faced. This mountain tested me in ways I didn't expect, from black ice beneath my feet to rockfall every few seconds. A constant reminder of how fragile life truly is," she wrote.

"But even in that danger, there was growth. There was surrender and there was strength I didn’t know I still had. I climb not just to reach summits but to return to what matters, to strip away the noise and reconnect with myself. This mountain will stay with me forever."



