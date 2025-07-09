Veteran journalist Zubeida Mustafa passes away at 84

Veteran Pakistani journalist Zubeida Mustafa. — Facebook/@zubeidamustafadotcom

Veteran Pakistani journalist Zubeida Mustafa passed away in Karachi on Wednesday, leaving a powerful legacy of courageous reporting, unwavering dedication to social causes, and a lifelong pursuit of truth.

The veteran journalist passed away at the age of 84 after battling illness for several months.

With a journalism career spanning five decades, Mustafa became a household name for championing women’s empowerment, children’s rights, and the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

The author of eight books, Mustafa was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation. She mentored and taught numerous journalists throughout her career.

In a heartfelt statement, Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan called her an “institution” whose “unwavering commitment to truth” and “relentless pursuit of social justice” paved the way for generations of journalists, particularly women in a male-dominated field.

“Her work on social issues, education, and health was particularly impactful, demonstrating her deep empathy and dedication to improving lives,” the KPC added, expressing deep sorrow over her passing.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also paid tribute, saying Mustafa “championed social, cultural and language rights like few” and always stood by the oppressed.

HRCP termed her loss "irreparable" and offered condolences to her family and colleagues.

Her fearless voice and ethical journalism made her a beacon for generations, and her absence will be deeply felt across the media fraternity.