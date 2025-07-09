US asserts Trump’s role in Pakistan ceasefire in response to India’s denial

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during her first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC on March 6, 2025. — Reuters

Contradicting Indian officials' statements, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump played a role in brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India earlier in May this year.

Speaking during a press briefing at the State Department, spokesperson Tammy Bruce responded to a question regarding New Delhi’s stance that the ceasefire was achieved without third-party involvement.

Indian leadership has consistently asserted that the truce was negotiated bilaterally, rejecting claims of US mediation.

“So many comments speak for themselves," Bruce said. “That’s one of the good-news aspects of our modern world — people can see what’s really occurring. You’re not reliant on a comment to know what has really happened.”

“Everyone will have an opinion. That is an opinion. Some opinions are wrong; mine rarely are. But other people’s opinions can be wrong,” Bruce said while speaking at a State Department media briefing in Washington today.

She further highlighted the rapid technological advances that allow news consumption on smartphones and other devices, enabling greater clarity and understanding of global affairs.

“The exponential speed of technology change… reminds many of us how quickly things will change, how much information we can get, and the seriousness of making up our own minds when it comes to the things the world puts upon us,” she added.

“Donald Trump is here to make that easier and help use this to make things clear.

Back in May, Pakistan and India engaged in the military confrontation triggered by April's Pahalgam attack in IIOJK.

In response to the Indian aggression, Pakistan's armed forces launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions.

Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media after Washington held talks with both sides, but India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and threats to sever trade talks.

However, Pakistan has acknowledged Trump's efforts and formally recommended him for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India last month.