Pakistan taps UAE expertise to modernise public sector

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Bilal Azhar Kayani discusses the Emirati public reforms model with Haitham Al Rais, Deputy Chief of Strategy at the UAE Prime Minister's Office, in Dubai on July 9, 2025. — Reporter

A top Pakistani delegation is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to boost cooperation on digital governance and reform, as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s push to modernise institutions and improve public service delivery.

Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance and Railways and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, is leading the delegation.

The visit is being held under the framework of the UAE Government’s Experience Exchange Programme (EEP). It aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s broader agenda to accelerate institutional reforms, enhance service delivery, and modernise public sector governance.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, warmly welcomed the delegation and is coordinating the overall visit.

In his remarks, he reaffirmed the UAE Government’s continued commitment to supporting Pakistan in its reform and development journey.

Lootah highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential across various sectors and emphasised that enhanced bilateral cooperation would yield tangible and meaningful outcomes for both nations.

Kayani expressed gratitude to the UAE Government for facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange, particularly in the areas of digital governance and tax system modernisation.

He noted that the visit presents a valuable opportunity to learn from the UAE’s globally recognised governance, innovation, and public sector delivery models.

Kayani also reiterated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s reform priorities, including digitisation, e-commerce, and macroeconomic stability.

The delegation engaged in focused sessions with key UAE officials, including Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, who briefed the delegation on Government Policies and Legislation.

Hanan Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, spoke about the UAE’s and global competitiveness indicators.

Dr Radhiya Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Government Accelerators Centre, introduced the Government Accelerators model.

Haitham Al Rais, Deputy Chief of Strategy at the Prime Minister’s Office, presented strategies for a sustainable future.

Highlighting the importance of institutional learning, Kayani emphasised the need to adopt international best practices in digital governance, efficiency, and competitiveness to improve public sector performance in line with the vision of PM Shehbaz.

This high-level engagement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 16, 2025, between the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, reinforcing both nations’ shared commitment to institutional excellence and collaborative governance.