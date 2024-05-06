Embattled PTI eyes return to power after 'securing relief from top court'

Supporters of the PTI party shout slogans and protest to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi on January 28, 2024. — AFP

The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is eyeing a return to power after the Supreme Court’s favourable verdict suspending the Peshawar High Court (PHC) judgment on the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) reserved seats.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday along with Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI leader Asad Qaiser welcomed the apex court’s verdict.

“The PTI will soon come into power if the courts continue to deliver such verdicts,” he remarked.

The PTI-led government was toppled in April 2022 via an opposition's no-confidence motion. However, the Imran Khan-founded party alleged that its ouster was the result of a US conspiracy hatched by colluding with the then-opposition parties.



Earlier today, the Supreme Court three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah accepted the PTI-backed SIC plea against the high court's ruling that deprived the party of its reserved seat quota allocated on the basis of the party’s strength in the assembly.

"[We are accepting the [SIC's] pleas [against the PHC verdict], Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said and asked under what law [reserved] seats were allocated to other parties.

Barring the members, who have taken oath on the reserved seats, from casting their votes in legislation, the SC said that it will hear the case on a daily basis from June 3.

Furthermore, the court noted that the said issue only concerns the additional reserved seats allotted to the political parties later on.

Speaking about the wheat import scandal, the PTI leader alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was involved in the scam that reportedly caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

“We are standing by farmers and the government is playing drama on the [wheat] scandal,” he said as the farmers have announced staging countrywide protests from May 10 against the government’s inability to procure wheat from them at the fixed price.

Due to the non-purchase of wheat by the provincial governments, wheat is being sold at a lower price than the official rate — a matter of grave concern for the farmers.

Speaking about other matters, Qaiser said the PTI was standing with every party which considered the incumbent coalition government “illegal”.

Referring to the ruling alliance lawmakers, Qaiser said even their children knew that “they are sitting in parliament illegally”.

The PTI leader also complained that the opposition party was not being allowed to hold political rallies in the country.