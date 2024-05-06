Jaffar Khan Mandokhail takes oath as Balochistan governor

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhail. — Facebook/Sheikh Jaffar KHAN Mandokhail

QUETTA: Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, the newly-appointed governor of Balochistan, took oath of office on Monday.

Following his oath, Mandokhail has become the 24th governor of Balochistan.

His oath was administered by Chief Justice High Court Justice Muhammad Hashim Kakar with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and the outgoing governor Abdul Wali Kakar also present in the ceremony.

Provincial ministers, assembly members, political figures and officials also attended the ceremony.

After his appointment to the coveted office, the governor resolved to play the role of a bridge between the federation and the province.

“The problems and difficulties of the province will be discussed with the federal government. There is room for improvement in terms of governance in the province,” he said, speaking with journalists following the oath-taking ceremony.

Governor Mandokhail, while commenting on the possible fencing of Gwadar, said he was unaware about any such development.

“No knowledge about fencing in Gwadar. If it is being installed for security purposes, then it is a good thing,” he said.

Who is Jaffar Khan Mandokhail?



Mandokhail was born on December 26, 1956, in Quetta. He did his matriculation from St Francis Grammar School and masters from Balochistan University.

He entered into politics in 1974 through student politics and was also the president of MSF.

The politician first contested the election from Zhob on a provincial seat on the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid's (PML-Q) ticket in 1988.

He also served as the education minister from 1990 to 1993, finance minister from 1993 to 1996 and home minister from 1997 to 1999.

In 2002, Mandokhail contested the polls on PML-Q's ticket and won. Moreover, after his win in the 2013 elections, he was assigned the portfolio of three departments — Board of Revenue, Excise and Transport.

He contested the 2018 elections on PML-N's ticket but was defeated by Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) candidate Mitha Khan.

In the 2024 elections, he contested on PML-N's ticket from his Zhob constituency but was defeated by a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate.