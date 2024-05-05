Karachi weather: Health experts advise caution as mercury likely to go up

People stand under the sun with their heads covered with wet towels during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to witness scorching hot weather from tomorrow (Monday) as a sharp rise in temperature is expected in the city and the citizens are being advised to stay safe.

Sweltering heat is likely to tighten its grip as the weathermen have expressed the likelihood of mercury shooting up as high as 46 degrees Celsius in upper and central Sindh. Karachi and other coastal areas of the province are also likely to swelter as mercury is expected to rise.

They said that the temperature is likely to rise 36°C to 38°C in the port city, which will feel like 40°C-44°C due to higher humidity level.

In the light of expected hot weather, health experts directed the citizens to take precautionary measures and increase water intake.

They also advised them to avoid eating out and keep their heads covered while stepping out of their homes. Besides staying hydrated, the citizens are advised to wear light clothing to avoid the effects of sweltering heat.

The ongoing spell of heat began in late April following a change in the wind direction and humidity.