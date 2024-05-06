Karachiites to endure merciless heat up to 40°C this week

Karachiites cool off during an hot summer day in the metropolis. — AFP

Karachiites will continue to experience scorching heat with temperatures rising up to 40°C this entire week until the arrival of wet spells of monsoon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Monday.

The people in the port city sizzled under excessive heat today, recorded at 36°C, which would further rise in the next 24 hours with mercury going up from 36°C to 38°C, while feels like temperature would be 40°C to 42°C during peak daytime, according to the weatherman.

The weather department stated that the Sindh capital was currently experiencing continental air from the western side at 14km per hour with a humidity level of 67%.

A weather analyst predicted the prevalence of heatwave in the port city for the entire week and temperature will vary between 35°C and 37°C which could further rise this weekend by 40°C.

However, the city will experience light winds from the west and southwest during this time, with humidity levels varying from 40% to 50% amid peak sunlight hours, which will be increased by 80% at night.

The analyst added that Karachiites will continue to suffer excessive heat with slight daily variations in temperatures until the arrival of monsoon spells.

According to the daily weather forecast, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, Monday. However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The conditions will prevail on Tuesday (tomorrow) as well as across the country while day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas.

The PMD recorded the highest maximum temperatures in Sindh’s Jacobabad at 46°C and 45°C in Mohenjo Daro and Dadu.