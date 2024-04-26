Complete independence sans economic stability impossible: COAS

COAS General Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir has said that complete independence without economic stability is not possible.

Addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative conference on Friday, the army chief urged the nation to reject “negative forces” together. He said that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability.”



He said that the armed forces of the country with the support of the nation would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding the country’s development and prosperity.

“We are all a united team Pakistan – InshaAllah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” he added.

“No instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development,” the army chief warned.

Last month, COAS Munir assured the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives aimed at the economic recovery of the country.

He had made the remarks during a high-level meeting — with an agenda of “measures against the spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias” — held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The meeting was attended by civil-military leadership in which measures against unlawful activities were discussed.

The civil-military leadership had decided strict actions against those elements who were involved in any kind of illegal activities including corruption, smuggling power theft or running criminal mafias.