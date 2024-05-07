A file image of students attempting exams. — APP/File

KARACHI: The question paper for 9th grade computer studies was reportedly leaked on social media before the exam, which was scheduled for today (Tuesday), reported Geo News.

However, a spokesperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) said that they were currently unable to confirm whether the paper circulating on social media is fake or genuine.

As the exams for grade 9 and 10 start today, the students were directed to refrain from bringing mobile phones to the examination halls. The BSEK chairman warned that the devices will be confiscated if students fail to follow the directions.

In the morning shift, science group papers are being conducted, while the general group papers are scheduled for the second shift.



This year, the board office released online admit cards. The students can find their examination centres on the admit cards as well.

The spokesperson said that those who submit online form can print the admit cards. He added that the students who were unable to submit exam forms for the 9th or 10th grades can do so on May 10.

According to the spokesperson, the late exam form will have to be submitted with a Rs3,500 late fee. Moreover, the exams which are missed during this time period will be conducted later.