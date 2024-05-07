Zardari stresses dialogue to resolve Balochistan's issues

President Asif Ali Zardari (centre) pictured alongside CM Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti (right) and Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, as he speaks at a dinner hosted in his honour during his three-day visit to Balochistan on May 6, 2024. — PID

President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to hold dialogue to resolve the wide-array of issues that Balochistan is gripped with.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta, President Zardari said: "Balochistan's issues should be solved through dialogue.

The president's comments come after he landed in the province on a three-day maiden visit to Balochistan since assuming the office for a second term.

A day earlier, The News reported that the president, during his visit will be briefed about overall law and order situation in Balochistan and he will also be apprised of development projects in the province.



Flanked by CM Bugti and newly sworn-in Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, President Zardari reaffirmed the government's commitment to Balochistan's prosperity terming it it as a "priority".

Accentuating the province's "special importance" due to its mineral resources and coastline, the president reassured that Balochistan's barren lands will be made capable of increased agricultural production.

"Balochistan's mineral resources need to be extracted in a modern way [...] the province has oil and gas but to date, we have not developed this sector on modern lines," he said.

"It is [high] time to extract the natural resources of Balochistan to meet the country's economic needs," Zardari added.

His remarks come as Balochsitan has been facing multiple challenges on different fronts with climate change and security issues being the most prominent ones.

Reiterating his resolve to do as much as possible for the province's development, the president noted that low-income families are currently being supported by the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and that efforts are being made to further expand the reach and scope of the assistance being provided under the initiative.

He also recalled that the 18th Amendment was introduced to further enhance and strengthen the provinces' rights.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, CM Bugti lauded Zardari's visit to Balochistan terming it as the manifestation of the president's friendly relations with the province's public.

The chief minister also echoed President Zardari's call for dialogue saying that the province's issues can be solved via political talks.

Stressing that the province has high hopes from the President House, Bugti underscored the issues of climate change, law and order and governance as key challenges faced by Balochistan.