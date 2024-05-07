Thunderstorms, duststorms forecast in several parts of country this weekend

Commuters experience poor visibility as the dust-storm sweeps through Hyderabad on Thursday evening. — INP

Rain- and duststorms as well as thunderstorms are likely to hit upper parts of the country this weekend as a westerly wave is going to enter western parts on May 10 which would bring wet spells on May 11 (Saturday), according to the weather forecast on Tuesday.

However, day temperatures would rise due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere in most parts of the country, particularly in the southern half of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

According to the weatherman, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while mainly hot and dry weather is expected which would increase mercury gradually in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Jacobabad 46°C and 25°C in Mohenjo Daro and Dadu, yesterday.

A weather analyst also predicted the prevalence of heatwave in the port city for the entire week and temperature will vary between 35°C and 37°C which could further rise this weekend by 40°C.

In the latest development, the PMD released a province-wise weather forecast today, predicting dust storms and thunderstorms in upper parts following a westerly wave likely to enter the country on May 10 evening.

Balochistan

Day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal from 8th to 10th May.

Rain-dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qilla Saifullah, Kohlu and Mastung on 10th (evening/night) and 11th of this month. The same weather conditions are also expected in Kharan, Chagi and Panjgur during the period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Day temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C above normal from 8th to 10th.

Rain-dust storms and thunderstorms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram from 10th (night) to 12th (morning).

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Gilgit Baltistan/Kashmir

Day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal from 8th to 10th May.

Rain-wind and thunderstorm are expected in Gilgit Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar.

Subsequently, in Kashmir, the same weather conditions are predicted in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur on May 11 and 12.

Punjab/Islamabad

Day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal from 08th to 10th.

Rain-dust storms thunderstorms are predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 10th (night) to 12th of this month.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar would also experience the same weather conditions on 10th and 11th May.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Sindh

Day temperatures are likely to remain 3-5°C above normal from 8th to 10th May.

Dust-thunderstorms and wet spells are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on 10th (night) and 11th May.